US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.96 and traded as high as $18.51. US Gold shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 213,686 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on USAU. Zacks Research downgraded US Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of US Gold in a research note on Monday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of US Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of US Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

US Gold Trading Down 3.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.74.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts forecast that US Gold Corp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in US Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of US Gold by 18,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in US Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in US Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in US Gold by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

US Gold Company Profile

US Gold Corporation (NASDAQ: USAU) is a U.S.-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and copper projects in key mining jurisdictions across the United States. The company’s flagship asset is the Copper King project in Park County, Wyoming, where US Gold holds more than 10,000 contiguous acres in the historic Sweetwater Mining District. Copper King is a bulk-tonnage, porphyry-style copper-gold property for which the company has completed multiple drilling campaigns, metallurgical testing and a preliminary economic assessment.

In addition to Copper King, US Gold controls the Keystone project on the northern Black Hills Gold Trend in South Dakota.

