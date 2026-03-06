Aviso Financial Inc. Acquires 4,204 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.1% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Collier Financial bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.55.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total transaction of $132,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of JPM opened at $293.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $791.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

