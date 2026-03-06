Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 478.8% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $144.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.81.

Trending Headlines about Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.42. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.60 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $2,530,103.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,059.79. This represents a 30.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $333,420.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,666.88. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.