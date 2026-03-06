Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.5909.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8%

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.10. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 609.85%.Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Intellia Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intellia Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA lifts clinical holds on a second gene‑therapy trial for Intellia — a material de‑risking event that restores clinical momentum for NTLA’s in‑vivo programs and was a direct catalyst for recent rallies. FDA’s lifting of clinical holds sends Intellia upwards

FDA lifts clinical holds on a second gene‑therapy trial for Intellia — a material de‑risking event that restores clinical momentum for NTLA’s in‑vivo programs and was a direct catalyst for recent rallies. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and bullish notes — JonesTrading upgraded NTLA to Buy with a $29 target (large upside), and other firms (Leerink, Wells Fargo) issued bullish commentary that supports higher near‑term sentiment. JonesTrading upgrade / coverage summary

Multiple analyst upgrades and bullish notes — JonesTrading upgraded NTLA to Buy with a $29 target (large upside), and other firms (Leerink, Wells Fargo) issued bullish commentary that supports higher near‑term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $15, reinforcing analyst support after the recent rebound. RBC boosts Intellia price target to $15

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $15, reinforcing analyst support after the recent rebound. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright slightly trimmed near‑term EPS estimates but kept a Buy rating and a $30 target — a mixed signal (modest near‑term cost pressure acknowledged, long‑term conviction intact). HC Wainwright analyst note

HC Wainwright slightly trimmed near‑term EPS estimates but kept a Buy rating and a $30 target — a mixed signal (modest near‑term cost pressure acknowledged, long‑term conviction intact). Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussion: recent recovery has put NTLA back on investors’ radar but analysts note wide losses and heavy R&D spending; the stock’s rebound raises valuation questions for some investors. A Look At Intellia Therapeutics Valuation

Valuation discussion: recent recovery has put NTLA back on investors’ radar but analysts note wide losses and heavy R&D spending; the stock’s rebound raises valuation questions for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord lowered expectations for NTLA — an analyst downgrade to forecasts that can weigh on near‑term sentiment and give holders a reason to take profits after the run‑up. Canaccord lowers expectations

Insider Activity

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 34,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $314,484.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,013,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,332,852.19. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Birgit C. Schultes sold 8,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $78,358.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,488.93. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 53,051 shares of company stock worth $488,600 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,207,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,010,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,967 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 279.4% in the third quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd now owns 5,889,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,746,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,435,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.