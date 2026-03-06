APi Group (NYSE:APG) vs. Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Financial Contrast

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) and APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bright Horizons Family Solutions and APi Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Horizons Family Solutions $2.93 billion 1.46 $193.12 million $3.36 23.17 APi Group $7.91 billion 2.29 $302.00 million ($0.76) -55.30

Risk & Volatility

APi Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Horizons Family Solutions. APi Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Horizons Family Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APi Group has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Horizons Family Solutions and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Horizons Family Solutions 6.58% 17.41% 6.16% APi Group 3.70% 37.92% 14.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and APi Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Horizons Family Solutions 1 5 4 0 2.30 APi Group 0 2 7 1 2.90

Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $107.11, suggesting a potential upside of 37.57%. APi Group has a consensus target price of $48.57, suggesting a potential upside of 15.56%. Given Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Horizons Family Solutions is more favorable than APi Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of APi Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

APi Group beats Bright Horizons Family Solutions on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education services. The Back-Up Care segment provides center-based back-up child care, in-home child and adult/elder dependent care, school-age camps, virtual tutoring, and self-sourced reimbursed care services through child care centers, school-age campuses, and in-home caregivers, as well as the back-up care network. The Educational Advisory and Other Services segment offers tuition assistance and student loan repayment program administration, workforce education, and related educational consulting services, as well as college admissions and college financial advisory services. The company was formerly known as Bright Horizons Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. in July 2012. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

