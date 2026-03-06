NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,215,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,594,110,000 after buying an additional 4,209,423 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $183.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.02 and its 200-day moving average is $183.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, CICC Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,248,120 shares of company stock valued at $225,672,814 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

