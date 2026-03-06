Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 724 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Blue Edge Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.05.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total value of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,450 shares of company stock valued at $92,530,665. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $706.40 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $789.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $328.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $679.50 and its 200 day moving average is $572.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

