MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.11 and traded as low as $18.43. MGP Ingredients shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 311,122 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $138.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $132.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently -9.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 181,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $4,389,742.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,988.08. This represents a 82.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,168. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 653.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 278.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc (NASDAQ: MGPI) is a leading producer of distilled spirits and specialty ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, the company operates two main facilities—its historic Atchison plant, founded in 1941 as Midwest Grain Products, and a modern distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. MGP Ingredients supplies an array of distillation products under its beverage and ingredient segments, serving brand owners, private-label producers and co-packers worldwide.

The beverage segment features a broad portfolio of premium spirits, including bourbon and rye whiskies, vodka, gin and neutral spirits.

Featured Articles

