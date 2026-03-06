First National Trust Co Boosts Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.5% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $103,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,215,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,678 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,594,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,423 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $183.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.02 and its 200-day moving average is $183.87. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.64.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,248,120 shares of company stock worth $225,672,814. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

