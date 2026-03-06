Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $340.8095.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Chubb from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $332.51 on Friday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $345.67. The company has a market capitalization of $129.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at $169,572,096.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $3,123,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $51,167,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Chubb by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 606,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,047,000 after acquiring an additional 106,237 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

