Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 228.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $618.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $632.54 and a 200-day moving average of $620.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

