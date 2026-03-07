Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Has $6.99 Million Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. $AQST

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the quarter. Aquestive Therapeutics makes up 2.2% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP owned about 1.02% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Aquestive reiterated FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $46.0M–$50.0M and plans a commercial launch for Anaphylm with a ~75‑rep sales force and an expanded medical affairs team — these items support near‑term revenue upside if launch execution is successful. Aquestive plans 75‑rep Anaphylm launch

Aquestive reiterated FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $46.0M–$50.0M and plans a commercial launch for Anaphylm with a ~75‑rep sales force and an expanded medical affairs team — these items support near‑term revenue upside if launch execution is successful. Neutral Sentiment: Company released Q4 results and an earnings‑call presentation/transcript that provide more detail on revenue mix, commercialization plans and guidance; these materials will be used by investors to reassess model assumptions. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript

Company released Q4 results and an earnings‑call presentation/transcript that provide more detail on revenue mix, commercialization plans and guidance; these materials will be used by investors to reassess model assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: EPS loss of $0.26 vs. consensus of ($0.13) and revenue slightly below estimates — the miss raises short‑term earnings risk and increases scrutiny on margins and burn. Q4 results and estimates

Q4 results missed expectations: EPS loss of $0.26 vs. consensus of ($0.13) and revenue slightly below estimates — the miss raises short‑term earnings risk and increases scrutiny on margins and burn. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced investigations and several class‑action complaints were filed alleging that Aquestive misled investors about the timing of FDA approval for Anaphylm (PDUFA date-related disclosures). Legal exposure and potential damages or distraction to management are downside catalysts for the stock. Robbins LLP stockholder alert

Multiple law firms announced investigations and several class‑action complaints were filed alleging that Aquestive misled investors about the timing of FDA approval for Anaphylm (PDUFA date-related disclosures). Legal exposure and potential damages or distraction to management are downside catalysts for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Additional litigation notices/investigations were publicized today (Bernstein Liebhard, Holzer & Holzer, Gainey McKenna & Egleston, Faruqi & Faruqi), amplifying legal and reputational risk and likely adding selling pressure while matters progress. Bernstein Liebhard investor alert

Additional litigation notices/investigations were publicized today (Bernstein Liebhard, Holzer & Holzer, Gainey McKenna & Egleston, Faruqi & Faruqi), amplifying legal and reputational risk and likely adding selling pressure while matters progress. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary and a TipRanks note flagged new risk disclosures (AI execution risk and competitive threats) that could pressure future margins and R&D success probabilities. TipRanks AI execution risks

AQST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 price target on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.61. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel drug delivery systems. Leveraging its proprietary PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive designs thin-film formulations that facilitate sublingual, buccal and oral delivery of small molecules, offering rapid onset of action and improved patient compliance compared with traditional dosage forms.

The company’s lead product, Libervant® (diazepam) Buccal Film, is approved by the U.S.

