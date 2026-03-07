EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Holdings Decreased by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up about 1.4% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,463,760,000 after acquiring an additional 798,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,548,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,351,000 after purchasing an additional 311,474 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,468,000 after purchasing an additional 116,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,953,000 after purchasing an additional 100,144 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EME. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $754.00 to $814.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $773.83.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE EME opened at $705.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.89 and a 12-month high of $835.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $718.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.04.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.