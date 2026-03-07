First Trust Advisors LP Has $336.82 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,857 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.55% of Quanta Services worth $336,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $675,802,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Quanta Services by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 882,209 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 69.3% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,554,000 after acquiring an additional 416,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,519,079,000 after purchasing an additional 386,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $97,080,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock opened at $540.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $490.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $573.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $506.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.55.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

