Evexia Wealth LLC Purchases 1,379 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Evexia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.2% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research set a $1,100.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,185.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,155.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,035.35.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:COST opened at $998.10 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $844.06 and a 1 year high of $1,067.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $443.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $961.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $936.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Javier Polit sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.89, for a total transaction of $481,492.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,792,849.10. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.00, for a total transaction of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,101,943. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 6,915 shares of company stock worth $6,317,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

