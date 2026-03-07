NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,655,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,595 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,988,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.3% in the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $177.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.77 and its 200 day moving average is $183.84. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,248,120 shares of company stock valued at $225,672,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.64.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

