GenTrust LLC Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

GenTrust LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,381,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,248,120 shares of company stock worth $225,672,814. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Arete Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0%

NVDA stock opened at $177.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.84. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.