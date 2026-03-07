Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.09% of Intuit worth $170,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 540.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuit News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat & guidance: Intuit reported a better‑than‑expected quarter (EPS and revenue beats, revenue +17% y/y) and set Q3/FY26 guidance that supports continued growth — this is the main fundamental driver for the rally. INTU Stock Rises 18.3% Post Q2 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Big AI partnership: Intuit announced a broad collaboration with Anthropic to build customizable AI agents for mid‑market customers — this supports product differentiation, upsell potential and the company’s AI-driven revenue narrative. Intuit Anthropic AI Agents Aim To Deepen Mid Market Integration
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades & upside to price targets: Multiple firms raised or reiterated bullish ratings (Northcoast upgrade to Buy with $575 PT; Argus strong‑buy; the consensus analyst targets imply material upside), underpinning investor confidence. Finviz (Northcoast upgrade) Wall Street Analysts Predict a 33.67% Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Sector rotation into software: Broader flows have favored software this week vs. semiconductors, lifting beaten-down software names including Intuit and providing a momentum tailwind. Tech Rotation Swings Back Toward Software
- Neutral Sentiment: Momentum & valuation questions: The stock has had a sharp multi‑day run (Forbes notes a 7‑day +30% move), prompting debate over whether the rally is overextended vs. justified by fundamentals. Monitor near‑term profit‑taking risk. Is Intuit Stock Rally Overextended Or Just Getting Started?
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings acceleration theme: Screens and analyst commentary highlight improving EPS revisions and acceleration metrics — bullish signal, but execution and AI monetization will determine durability. 3 Best Earnings Acceleration Stocks to Buy in March 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Some price‑target trims despite buy ratings: A number of firms trimmed targets (Daiwa, TD Cowen, Mizuho, JPMorgan) even while keeping buy ratings — this signals varied views on upside and valuation sensitivity. That increases short‑term volatility risk if guidance/AI execution falters. Daiwa Lowers PT to $640
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Intuit Trading Up 3.1%
Shares of Intuit stock opened at $481.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $349.00 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $608.83.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total transaction of $50,507,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 269,596 shares of company stock valued at $178,119,764 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
