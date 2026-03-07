Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.09% of Intuit worth $170,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 540.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $658.00 to $633.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.32.

Intuit Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $481.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $349.00 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $608.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total transaction of $50,507,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 269,596 shares of company stock valued at $178,119,764 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Articles

