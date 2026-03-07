Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

LQDA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded Liquidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Liquidia from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

LQDA opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $46.67.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 237.79% and a negative net margin of 43.53%.Liquidia’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 21,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $791,345.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,883 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,730.69. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 27,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $1,021,427.27. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 579,394 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,717.42. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 212,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,964,719 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,547,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,671 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 9.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,838,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,783,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,527,000 after purchasing an additional 151,832 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Commercial momentum and profitability — Liquidia reported YUTREPIA net product sales of $90.1M in Q4 and $148.3M for 2025, achieved a second consecutive profitable quarter (Q4 net income $14.6M) and positive adjusted EBITDA, signaling rapid launch adoption and improving unit economics. GlobeNewswire Release

Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet strength — the company ended 2025 with ~$190.7M in cash, improving liquidity and backing management's plan to fund commercial expansion and clinical programs from operations. Quiver Quant Summary

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — several firms raised ratings/targets after the quarter (HC Wainwright to $55, Needham to $54, BTIG to $50, Wells Fargo to $44), which supports further upside and likely contributed to intraday buying. Benzinga Analyst Roundup

Neutral Sentiment: Mixed EPS headlines — Liquidia reported GAAP EPS of $0.15 for Q4. That missed some sell‑side consensus figures (~$0.33) but beat other estimates (Zacks cited $0.08), creating mixed investor interpretation of the results. Zacks Coverage

Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and management commentary available — the slide deck and transcript provide color on commercial adoption, prescriber metrics and plans to fund L606 and other programs; useful for assessing sustainability of the launch. Earnings Presentation (Seeking Alpha)

Negative Sentiment: Initial market reaction to the EPS headline — shares gapped down on the earnings headline before rebounding, showing sensitivity to EPS versus revenue/profitability nuance. That initial gap indicates headline risk if future quarters miss expectations. DefenseWorld: Gap Down

Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional sales — recent filings and summaries show notable insider sell activity and some large institutional reductions, which can weigh on sentiment if sustained. Fool: SEC Filing

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

