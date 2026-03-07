Evexia Wealth LLC Sells 5,301 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Evexia Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.0% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,658,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $2,216,850,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Accenture by 17.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 258,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $289,024.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 27,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,887.70. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,380.79. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 1.5%

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

ACN opened at $217.12 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $188.73 and a fifty-two week high of $342.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.64 and its 200 day moving average is $250.70.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.69.

View Our Latest Report on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.