Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 311,093 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $683,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.09.

ORCL stock opened at $152.95 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

