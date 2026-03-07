Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,193,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 409,507 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $811,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,468,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,345,132,000 after purchasing an additional 342,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $6,163,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,500,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,912 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,194,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,517,179,000 after buying an additional 340,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $140.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.41.

Exxon Mobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $151.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.11. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $159.60. The stock has a market cap of $630.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

