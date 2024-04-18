Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Shares Gap Up to $7.51

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $8.00. Auna shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 88,207 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Auna Stock Performance

About Auna

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

