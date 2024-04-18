Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Up to $18.02

Shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $18.48. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 30,573 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,588,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $2,804,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth $11,489,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $3,021,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $2,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

