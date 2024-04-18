Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 7,802 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,480.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,336,000 after buying an additional 1,685,412 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after buying an additional 1,394,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

