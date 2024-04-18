17,728 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.55%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.