YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.92

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 550444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 18,922.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 520,381 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $603,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 5,437.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 39,475 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

