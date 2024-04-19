Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 127,762 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,762 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Nutanix worth $21,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

