Strs Ohio Sells 1,743 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Trex worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trex alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $87.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $101.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TREX

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.