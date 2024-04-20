Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $45.62 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Omnicom Group worth $45,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $92.62 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.32.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

