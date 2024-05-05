Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR opened at $14.88 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.