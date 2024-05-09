First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

