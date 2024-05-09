iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

IVLU opened at $28.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

