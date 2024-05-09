Robert D. Hormats Sells 700 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
American Tower Stock Performance
NYSE AMT opened at $181.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.86 and a 200 day moving average of $195.09.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 511,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in American Tower by 16.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,012,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,111,000 after purchasing an additional 144,875 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
