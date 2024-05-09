Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.54% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS DOCT opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $184.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.46.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.