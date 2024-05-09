Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.60.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $249.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

