Barclays Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $145.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $152.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.14% from the company’s previous close.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Shares of DDOG opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 965.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 712,530 shares of company stock valued at $91,195,791. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,748,000 after buying an additional 734,539 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Datadog by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

