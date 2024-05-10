Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes $262,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,230 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.