Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58. 835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
