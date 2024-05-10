Merit Financial Group LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 254.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.9 %

CCL stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

