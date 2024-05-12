TD Cowen Increases Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $37.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $19.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VITL. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Vital Farms Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of VITL opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.79. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $292,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,110,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,110,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,582,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,119,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,046 in the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 221.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 121,596 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 231,985 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $821,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

