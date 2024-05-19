FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,174,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,024,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,833,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,723,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $448.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.70.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,347 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.56.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

