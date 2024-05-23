Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.02

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $12.30. Nidec shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 57,070 shares trading hands.

Nidec Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

