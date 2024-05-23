Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Regions Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

RF opened at $19.46 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,097,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,849,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

