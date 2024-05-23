Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 456,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,433,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The stock has a market cap of $63.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Shot during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Shot in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Safety Shot in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

