Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) Shares Down 19%

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) traded down 19% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 388,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 325,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Visionary Trading Down 19.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

Visionary Company Profile

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

