Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 952,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 711,835 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

