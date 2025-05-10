Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Canada raised Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.33.

Shares of TSE PET opened at C$30.06 on Wednesday. Pet Valu has a fifty-two week low of C$22.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

