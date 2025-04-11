Brokers Issue Forecasts for AMD Q1 Earnings

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.34.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

