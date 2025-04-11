FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:BNS Decreased by Analyst

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $6.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.94. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2026 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$82.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$76.09.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$63.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$60.68 and a 52-week high of C$80.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 67.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

